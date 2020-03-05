Douglas McEwan Evans, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas McEwan Evans, 82, formerly of Canfield, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 at The Inn at Glenellen in North Lima.

Douglas was born February 24, 1938 in Cleveland, the son of the late Robert and Louise (McEwan) Evans.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School, Kent State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and earned a Master’s Degree in Finance at New York University.

Douglas served in the United States Army and was a stockbroker for over 40 years before retiring.

Douglas enjoyed being in the outdoors and gardening. For several years, he volunteered as a gardener at Mill Creek Park and Fellows Riverside Gardens. He also volunteered at various Youngstown schools teaching children how to read.

Douglas is survived by two children, Tiffany L. (Jim) Skowronski of Westlake, Ohio and Daniel M. (Amy Villamagna) Evans of Plymouth, New Hampshire and three grandsons, Ethan Skowronski, Ryan Skowronski and Eli Evans.

In addition to his parents, Douglas was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Evans.

Per Douglas’ request, there are no calling hours and a private service was held.

Douglas was a devoted father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Camp Fitch YMCA Summer Camp Programs, 12600 Abels Road, North Springfield, PA 16430 in memory of Douglas.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to Douglas’ family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.