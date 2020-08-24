Douglas Bush, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doug passed away the morning of August 24, 2020, with his loving wife Deborah DeAngelis Bush, by his side.

Born in Etna, Pennsylvania, Doug grew up in Boardman, Ohio, on Green Bay Drive and attended Boardman High School (class of 1975) and Youngstown State University (class of 1983), where he played on one of the University’s first intramural soccer teams.

Starting in 1977, Doug was employed by General Motors at the plant in Lordstown, Ohio. While at GM, he worked in various roles during his over 40 year tenure with the company. Doug was an extremely hard and dedicated worker and an excellent provider to his family.

When he wasn’t working, Doug enjoyed camping, the outdoors and gardening. He loved live music, especially music by the Grateful Dead and all forms of art, often taking the time to stop at museums in the various cities he would visit. Doug loved to learn and he enjoyed sharing his wealth of knowledge with those around him. Doug was an avid, life-long fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Doug loved to work with hands and always had a project going.

Doug leaves his brothers, Joseph J. Bush, III of Youngstown and Michael Bush of Albany, New York; his only child and daughter, Emily S. Bush; Deborah’s son, Sam and his wife, Kristina of Ebensburg, Pennsylvania and their three beloved children, Julia, Emma and Gabriel; Deborah’s son, Scott and his wife, Donnalee of Port Orange, Florida and their two beloved children, Mason and Charlotte. Doug also leaves his nieces, Courtney and Caroline Bush; niece and nephew, Cece and Andrew Carsky-Bush; niece, Rachel (Rosati) Vaphides; nephew, Michael Rosati and wife, Megan Rosati; as well as nieces, Hilary (Allen) Hemming, Haley Allen, Mallory Allen and Lindey Allen and his great-nieces and nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Joseph J. Bush, II; his mother, Gloria M. Bush; his sister, Elizabeth Rosati and his nephew, Alex Carsky-Bush.

A memorial service honoring Doug’s life will be held 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home on Market Street in Boardman.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m., prior to the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either Mill Creek Park or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

