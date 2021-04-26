Douglas Allen Slagle, Canfield, Ohio

The world is a little less bright today for the friends and family of Douglas Allen Slagle of Canfield, who passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 after living seven years with adrenalcortical cancer.



Doug, 55, was born November 17, 1965 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Allen L. and Elizabeth Berlin Slagle.

His family moved to the area in 1971 and he attended the Canfield School system, graduating in 1984.

He attended Wittenberg University majoring in geology before returning to the area in 1988 to join his father in business at the Industrial Roofing Company.

Additionally, Doug worked as an estimator and project coordinator for Simon Roofing and most recently for Diamond Roofing Systems in Warren.



To know Doug was to love him. He was a man of many pleasures and interests. A voracious reader, traveler, outdoorsman, gardener, maple syrup maker and all-round conversationalist, Doug never met a stranger. Always up for an adventure, he fished and hiked throughout the United States and Canada, skied and snowmobiled out West and traveled as far as South America and Guam, all the while accumulating friends and stories with which to entertain us all.



Doug was happiest at his family hunting camp outside of Tionesta, Pennsylvania. Spending weekends fishing, hunting, hiking, swapping stories and drinking beer with his close friends and his father was what he loved most.



Doug will be deeply missed by his parents, Allen L. and Elizabeth Berlin Slagle of Canfield. He leaves a sister, Mary Louise Chuirazzi and a brother-in-law, Dr. Christopher C. Chuirazzi of Cortland, Ohio, as well as his nephew, Dr. William C. Chuirazzi and his wife, Allison of Idaho Falls, ID; nieces, Sara Chuirazzi of Lakewood, Ohio and Catherine Chuirazzi of Washington DC; his aunt and uncle, George R. and Sharon G. Berlin of Canfield, Ohio; his “Lover” of five years, Michele C. Augustine; his faithful friend, Gina M. McClaskey and his band of brothers, Kevin Chiu, Brad Berlin, Bob Fergus, Bob Graffius and Tom Davis.



Private services are being held at a later date.



Donations in Doug’s name can be made to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44510.

Reading a good book, going for a long walk in the woods, talking with a friend, throwing a line in the water or having an icy cold beverage are also highly encouraged.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.