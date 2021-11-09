Douglas Allen Crumbacher, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Allen Crumbacher, 70, passed away suddenly Sunday evening, November 7, 2021, at his home.

Douglas, known by his family and friends as “Doug,” was born July 2, 1951 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Gordon and Mary (Savanyu) Crumbacher.

He graduated from North Lima High School “Zippers” in 1969 and was a lifelong area resident.

Doug served in the Air Force and later in the Army Reserves.

Doug was a member of the Teamsters, Local 377 and worked for Tamarkin Company on Victoria Road in Austintown for over 30 years, retiring in 2010.

He was a Mason with Allen Lodge #276 F & AM in Columbiana and a fan of the New York Yankees. He was an avid fan of the South Range High School sporting events and attend all games.

Doug is survived by his wife of 46 years, Priscilla Olloman whom he married on February 8, 1975; two sons, Brian S. (Kristen) Crumbacher of Canfield and Benjamin D. (Kerri) Crumbacher of Mineral Ridge; six grandchildren, Luke, Brady, Ella, twins Layla and Benjamin and Blake; a brother, Dennis (Leona) Crumbacher of Boardman and countless friends he made on his everyday errands and adventures.

Besides his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his sister, Darlene K. Crumbacher.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

There will be a Masonic service by the Allen Lodge on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service celebrating Doug’s life will be on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent to Douglas’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

