Dorothy P. Polito, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Patricia Polito, 94, of Struthers, died Saturday, January 30, 2021, at her home.

Dorothy was born January 8, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Justina (Lachney) Gbur.

She was raised in Youngstown and lived in Lowellville before building her home in Struthers.

She attended Woodrow Wilson High School and was a homemaker.

Dorothy was a devoted wife and grandmother who was an amazing Slovak and Italian cook.

She had been president of the Italian Mother’s Club.

She loved her Pittsburgh sports teams, but most of all, she absolutely loved all of her dogs, canning, gardening and flowers.

Dorothy would do anything for anyone and shall be forever adored.

Besides her parents; Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Polito; a daughter, Doris “Dee” Polito; a nephew, Edward “Big Ed” Thurik; as well as her many brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette (Paul) Valentino of Fruitland, Florida; four grandchildren, Paul John Valentino, Anthony Valentino, Jenenne Betturo, Nicholas J. Polito (Mila) who was her caregiver; she leaves many nieces and nephews of the families, Jim Polito, the Thurik’s, Louise, Eddie and Darrah, Rachelle, Matt and Marlana; grandnieces, Cierrah, Addison and Gianna; also the Long, Sawicki, Woods, Mayo, Mazzoco, Del Signore, Heidel, Fisher and Cooper families, all of whom she loved so dearly with her whole heart and soul.

A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m., Friday, February 5, at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 4, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, all guests visiting the funeral home are asked to wear a mask, honor the 6-Foot Rule and not mingle after greeting the family.

In lieu of flowers, it is asked that monetary contributions take the form of donations to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy P. Polito, please visit our floral store.