NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy May Campbell, 85, of Niles, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Dorothy was born May 6, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late LaVern Quimby and Rosa (Draper) Kleiner. She was a lifelong area resident.

She had worked at the General Electric coil plant in Austintown for many years until her retirement. In the 1960s she owned the Dog House Restaurant in Niles and had also owned a diner in downtown Youngstown.

She was a member of Smith Corners United Methodist Church.

Dorothy loved to dance and had been an instructor for Arthur Murray. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. She was best known for her pizzelles and potato salad. Dorothy loved all animals and had rescued many dogs and cats throughout the years.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Linda Gentzy of North Lima and Rose Pruneski of Howland; two sisters, Ruth McCoy and Josephine Polo; many nieces and nephews; her beloved cat, Kezie and her four granddogs and a grandkitty.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Nicholas (Red) Kleiner; two sisters, Pearl Freeland and Mary O’Donnell; five brothers, Edgar “Bud” Quimby, Robert Quimby, James Quimby, Donald “Sam” Quimby and Howard “Sonny” Rogers; her favorite son-in-law, Steve “Moon” Gentzy and her beloved dog, Newbie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

