Dorothy Mary (DiSalle) Troyan, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Troyan, 91 of Cypress, Texas, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Brighton Care Senior Living in Tomball, Texas.

Dorothy was born January 27, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Tony and Angelina (Panza) DiSalle.

She graduated from East High School in 1948 and was a lifelong resident in Youngstown until she moved to Texas on November 16, 2020.

Dorothy was a medical assistant for Dr.Samuel Petraglia’s medical office in Poland for over 19 years.

She was a member of Holy Family Church in Poland, the Couple’s Club at St. Michael’s Church in Campbell, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4224 KC Ettes in Struthers and enjoyed going to Dunkin Donuts and having coffee with friends.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Sheree (Ralph) Pearce of Cypress, Texas and Darlene A. Troyan of Cypress, Texas; four grandchildren, Brian (Lindsey) Pearce of Tomball, Texas, Matthew (Kari) Pearce of Conroe, Texas and Bridget (Michael) Vasquez of Cypress, Texas; six great-grandchildren, Brayden Pearce, Jacob Pearce, Brady Pearce, Brooklynn Vasquez and Saylor Vasquez and Kasey Durham and great-nephew, Brian DiNoble.

Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Troyan, who passed away on April 20, 2006; a brother, Anthony DiSalle and a sister, Clara Lisko.

Family and friends may call on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Matthew Humerickhouse officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lowellville.

