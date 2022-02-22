YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae Koran, 96, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Hampton Woods.

Dorothy was born March 19, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Harley and Martha (East) Lundy.

Dorothy grew up in the Brownlee Woods neighborhood and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1941.

She worked for U.S. Steel until her marriage and then at McKelvey’s Department Store as a retail clerk for many years.

Since childhood, Dorothy was an active member of the former Bethlehem United Church of Christ and its choir. She devoted countless hours volunteering with many of the church’s activities with much of that time spent helping in the kitchen and with the food pantry giveaways. Most recently, she was a member of the First Covenant Church.

In her free time, Dorothy enjoyed getting together with her card club; traveling with her husband, Elmer, of 67 years; her church and spending time with her grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by two children, John Koran of Landover, Maryland and Charlotte (Ron) Abblett of Canfield; grandchildren, Jaime Koran, Ian Abblett, McKenzie (Beki) Abblett and Michelle (Phil) Rush and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elmer J. Koran, who preceded her in death on February 27, 2014, Dorothy was preceded in death by her sons, Dale Koran and infant Donald; brothers, Clarence, Eugene and Donald Lundy and sister, Olive Toy.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, where a memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m.

Following the service, guests are invited to a reception at the Becker Family Center.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

