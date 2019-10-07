Dorothy Louise Ansevin, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Louise Ansevin, 84, of Struthers, died Sunday morning, October 6, 2019, at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born February 21, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Ethel (Keri) Beda and had been a lifelong area resident.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald W. Ansevin; three daughters, Athena Ansevin, Rhonda Pettit and Rene Edgell; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Her family loved her very much.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

