Dorothy L. Morrow, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L Morrow, 95, passed away Saturday evening, January 23, 2021 at Hampton Woods in Poland.

She was born January 7, 1926 in East Palestine, a daughter of Walter and Edith (Pugh) Lowry.

Raised in East Palestine and in Struthers, Dorothy was a graduate of Struthers High School, class of 1944.

She worked in the deli and meat department of numerous Sparkle Market stores in the area. After 32 years of service, Dorothy retired in 1988.

Dorothy leaves a wonderful legacy of being an aunt who was truly like a second mother to so many. She always found the time to spend with them and left wonderful videos that she took for years while spending an unlimited amount of time with all of the nieces and nephews. Cook Forest was a favorite place she loved to visit with her sisters and family making memories that will last a lifetime. She was a great reader and loved collecting dolls as well. She was a kind and thoughtful person and a gracious lady. She enjoyed dancing and spent time dancing over the years at Idora Park Ballroom, Kuzmans, Avalon and many others. She was fun loving, independent and a beauty inside and out.

She leaves her nieces, Bridget (Dan) Romeo and her family whom she spent countless time and holidays with; niece, Gloria Lavin and her family; great-niece, Barbie Dull, whom she helped to raise and her family, with whom she was very close; nephews, Bill Balluck, Mickey (Michelle) Balluck and Stephen (Kay) Balluck and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her younger sisters, Doris Balluck and Ruth Lavin, all of New Middletown; nieces, Ann Dull and Becky Marapese and nephew, Kenneth Lavin.

A service celebrating Dorothy’s life will be held at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland on Saturday, February 6 at 1:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy L. (Lowry) Morrow, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 31, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.