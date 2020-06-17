Dorothy L. Klesch, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. Klesch, 94, formerly of Struthers, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Ashley Manor Memory Care in Idaho.

Dorothy was born August 8, 1925 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Catherine (Krampasky) Mraz.

Mrs. Klesch was a lifelong area resident until eight years ago when she relocated to Idaho to live with her daughter.

She attended Woodrow Wilson High School and then worked at General Fireproofing during World War II, helping with the war efforts by making bombs.

On May 4, 1946, she married Thomas L. Klesch and became a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. They were blessed with 64 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on November 9, 2010.

She was a longtime active member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers and a member of its Altar and Rosary Society.

Dorothy loved taking care of her family and home, tending to her flower gardens and enjoyed baking, often making delicious pastries for family and friends to enjoy.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Andy) Mogolich of Pocatello, Idaho; sons, Thomas (Sue) Klesch of Hillsboro, Oregon and Timothy (Theresa) Klesch of Struthers; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Mars; one grandson and one great-grandson.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m. in the lower church of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. The family also wanted to express that due to COVID-19 there will not be a luncheon following the service and they wished they were able to visit and share fellowship with each of you.

Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 18, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.