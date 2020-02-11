Dorothy L. Hulburt, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “But behind all your stories is always your mother’s story, because hers is where your (stories) begin.”- Mitch Albom



Our mother was our heart, our soul and our being and in the early morning hours of Monday, February 10, 2020 an angel left the loving arms of her earthly family to embrace her new home. Dorothy L. Hulburt passed away at Hospice House in North Lima at 1:20 a.m. surrounded by her loved ones.



Dorothy arrived in this world on December 4, 1921, the only daughter of Oscar and Susan (Schulick) Willliams.

Dorothy graduated from Scienceville High School on the east side of Youngstown in 1940.

Working as an operator at Ohio Bell Telephone for several years before marriage, Dorothy enjoyed her fellow workers and also helped to maintain her family’s farm on McKelvey Lake.

On September 14, 1944 she married John S. Hulburt and together they welcomed two children, Karen in 1948 and Nancy in 1952. Dorothy loved being a stay-at-home mom.



Throughout her life, the First Baptist Church of Campbell/Christ Community Church was a mainstay. Dorothy volunteered for many activities and was an active member of Lydia Circle, where she and other members of the church community studied the Bible and organized church activities such as bereavement dinners and strawberry festivals.



Her fondest hobbies included sewing school clothes for her children, cooking and baking for the church and her family, as well as, gardening and planting flowers to make her home lovely. Babysitting her grandchildren was the love of her life. Dorothy cherished friends and family alike who were all made to feel wanted and loved.



After losing her husband, John, in 2011 Dorothy moved to the Inn at Glenellen, an assisted living facility in North Lima. Truly enjoying her golden years, Dorothy attended the 2:00 p.m. activities of bingo, art class, sing-a-longs and scenic rides. She loved working to complete puzzles and coloring pictures of birds. As a beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Dorothy revered family celebrations. She was a frequent shopper with her daughters and she would end the outings by suggesting pancakes or pumpkin pie at Bob Evans.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Susan Williams; her husband, John; her sister Edith; her twin brothers, Edmund and Edgar; baby brother, Clarence and sisters-in-law, Bonnie, Esther and Norma.

She leaves to cherish her daughters, Karen (Ron) Coleman of Canfield and Nancy (Richard) Wardle of North Lima; her grandchildren, Barry (Rachel) Wardle and Sean (Michelle) Wardle all of North Lima and four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Addison, Claire and James Wardle.



The family of Dorothy Hulburt would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Denise Bobovnyik and her staff for many years of wonderful health care. They would also like to thank the nurses and staff members of the fifth floor at Mercy Hospital on Belmont Avenue for their support and kindness. Lastly, the nurses and staff at Hospice House were truly compassionate and loving during her last hours.



Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street, Poland, OH 44514.

On Friday, February 14, visitors may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Christ Community Church, 531 Neoka Drive, Campbell, OH 44405 where a service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery on Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.



Monetary donations in memory of Dorothy can be sent to Akron Children’s Hospital and Hospice House of the Valley, 10250 Sharrott Road, North Lima, OH 44452.



