Dorothy J. Basista, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores J. Basista, 82, of Youngstown, died Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 at Beeghly Oaks in Boardman.

She was born October 4, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Elizabeth (Kidd) Hall and had been a lifelong area resident.

She leaves a daughter, Linda (Charles) Horkey of Youngstown; two sons, Anthony (Kathleen) Basista of Youngstown and Stephen (Hope) Basista of New Springfield; eight grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen R. Basista and her siblings.

Private services are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

