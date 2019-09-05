Dorothy J. Bagnoli, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Bagnoli, 86, passed away Monday morning, September 2, 2019 at her residence.

Dorothy, affectionately known as Dot, was born June 18, 1933 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Katherine Volsko Kirtos.

A graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1951, Dorothy was a member of the National Honor Society, graduating 5th in her class. Dorothy went on to receive her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education, majoring in Elementary Education from The Youngstown University in 1957 while working her way through college at J.C. Penney’s.

Dorothy began her teaching career at St. Nicholas Catholic School in Struthers from 1956-1957. She had a brief teaching position at Girard City Schools until taking her long term tenure teaching career with Struthers City Schools. Dorothy taught first grade at Sexton Street School and later Fifth Street School where she retired, July 1, 1993 after 36 years of teaching. She loved teaching and developing a special rapport with her students. She had the gift of knowing each and every one of them personally and remembering their names throughout the years.

Dorothy was a member of the Struthers Teachers Association, Mahoning County Teachers Association, Ohio Education Association, North East Ohio Association and Ohio Retired Teachers Association. While at The Youngstown University, Dorothy was a member of the Beta Sigma Omicron and the Newman Catholic Club. As a teacher and mother, Dorothy was active in the Struthers P.T.A. Dorothy was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers.

Dorothy was extremely talented as a pianist; as well as, an impeccable seamstress. She made all of her daughters clothing, always in three and always matching when they were young; as well as, majorette costumes, dance costumes, Halloween costumes and alterations for family members and friends. Once her grandchildren were born, Dorothy continued the tradition of sewing matching outfits for the entire family for all special events.

Dorothy along with Mike supported their daughters’ interest 100%. They never missed a dance recital or majorette competition. Friday night football at Struthers with her daughters as majorette and cheerleaders was a favorite of Dorothy’s. She was always in the stands rooting on the Wildcats and she would always follow up the evening watching the football highlights and scores on TV.

The consummate homemaker, Dorothy welcomed everyone into her home with a smile and a twinkle in her eye. She never said no to the spur of the moment dinner guest, sleepover or pool party. She was an exceptional baker and friends and family always looked forward to her freshly baked desserts.

Dorothy’s proudest accomplishment and greatest love was her family. The love of her life, her husband Mike and her children and grandchildren meant everything to her. Dot will be remembered as super mom and grandma, costume creator, cookie maker, lover of sports, teacher and ironing goddess. Last summer, Dorothy had the greatest joy of celebrating the wedding of her granddaughter, Kara to Brett McKendry, dancing the night away. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Michael A. Bagnoli, whom she married June 29, 1957; three daughters, Kathleen M. Deal of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Linda A. (Kirk) Anderson of Englewood, Colorado and Rita M. Bagnoli of Boardman, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kara M. (Brett) McKendry of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Tyler J. Deal of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Weston M. Rajkovich of Austintown, Ohio and Caprie M. Klacik of Boardman, Ohio; two brothers, Eugene (the late Geri) Kirtos of Columbus, Ohio and Edward (Josephine) Kirtos of Toledo, Ohio and many family members and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Peter and Mary Bagnoli.

Friends will be received Sunday, September 8 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A Prayer Service will be held Monday, September 9 at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 6 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.