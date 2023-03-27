POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Anderson, 105, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 23, 2023 at the Wickshire Poland.

Mrs. Anderson was born July 3, 1917 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lee and Hazel Betts Moyer.

Raised in Youngstown, Dorothy was a graduate of South High School, Class of 1936.

She worked for Wester Fuel Company for a few years after high school until she met her husband, Norman Alexander Anderson and they married on May 2, 1938.

She was a very active and busy woman. She enjoyed spending time with her girlfriends and often times could be found taking cruises or running around with them. She was a very artistic person who liked to tole paint different vases and other ceramics. She even painted ceramics which included painting a set of dishes for her son. She also worked on word searches and putting together puzzles.

Dorothy leaves to carry on her memory, two sons, Douglas Anderson of Poland and Randy Anderson of Los Angeles, California; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman, who passed away October 22, 1991 after 53 years of marriage and her brother, Howard Moyer.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. She will then be laid to rest with her parents.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

