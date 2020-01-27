Dorothy Iudiciani, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Iudiciani, 90, passed away Monday morning, January 27, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

Dorothy was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1929 in Lowellville, the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Gardos) Shevetz. She was the last surviving child of the family of thirteen.

She graduated from Lowellville High School in 1947, always remaining a loyal Rocket fan. Being a lifelong resident of the Village of Lowellville many enjoyable days were spent on her flower filled porch.

Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker who took wonderful care of her husband and children. She was proud that she played a major role in caring for her six grandchildren. Her two great grandsons brought many smiles and giggles to her life.

Hosting numerous family dinners throughout the decades with her excellent ethnic dishes, Dorothy learned Italian recipes from her mother-in-law, Caterina, as well as the Slovak traditional dishes from her mother, Anna.

A yearly gathering at her home for the Mount Carmel Festival fireworks was always enjoyed.

She is survived by three children, Catherine A. (Anthony) Russo of Canfield, Patsy J. (Theresa) Iudiciani Jr. of Columbiana and Mayor James (Stacy) Iudiciani Sr. of Lowellville; six grandchildren, Tony Russo, Pastor Christopher (Amanda) Russo, James Iudiciani Jr., Jacquelyn (Nathan) Iudiciani-Bibb, Audrey (Richard) Leach and Dominic Iudiciani, two great-grandchildren, Gianni Iudiciani and Lachlan Leach. Two surviving sisters-in-law are Betty Iudiciani and Virginia Iudiciani.

Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Patsy J. Iudiciani, Sr., whom she married on October 7, 1949. Patsy died August 8, 2009; other deceased members are granddaughter, Christina Russo and Dorothy’s siblings; Steven, John, Andrew, Joseph, Peter and Michael Shevetz, Mary Katouch, Kay Opsitnik, Helen Retort, Ann Primavera, and Peggy Kollar.

There will be a prayer service on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville with Pastor Christopher Russo officiating, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 131 E. Wood Street in Lowellville with Fr. Stephen Zeigler officiating. Interment will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home 244 McGill Street in Lowellville.

Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.