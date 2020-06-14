Dorothy Horvatich, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Horvatich, 96, died Saturday morning, June 13, 2020, at the Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Dorothy was born on January 14, 1924, in Monessen, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Joseph and Elvina (Fleming) Mattie.

Dorothy relocated to Campbell at the age of 12 and met her future husband, Frank Horvatich, Sr., on her first day of school when he walked her to class.

They were married on February 11, 1941 and she became a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother.

Dorothy took great pride in taking care of her family and home, always keeping an immaculate house and yard.

Dorothy loved to dance, especially tapping. On her 90th birthday, she received new tap shoes and danced for family and friends at her party.

Her husband, Frank Horvatich, Sr., preceded her in death on March 7, 2009.

She is survived by her daughters, Roberta (Ernest Kuhley) Shuler of Columbiana and Patricia (Edward) Buttle of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; son, Frank (Charlene) Horvatich, Jr., of Boardman; sister, Anna Mae Oravitz of Struthers; brother, Wallace Mattie of California; sister-in-law, Irene Mattie of Lowellville; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, John and Martin Mattie.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken.

With that said, visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers. The six-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Following calling hours, all are invited to a celebration of life dinner at Elmtree Catering, 170 Walton Avenue, Struthers.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank Briarfield at Ashley Circle, SouthernCare Hospice, and her nurse Jennifer Razo for the wonderful care they gave to Dorothy in her time of need.

