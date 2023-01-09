EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Semanovich Pagan, 91, went to the heavens on January 7, 2023.

Born May 2, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel Tomery Semanovich.

A graduate of Lowellville High School, Dorothy worked as a cook for Isaly’s, Villa Maria, and Northside and Southside Hospitals.

She was a longtime member of the Pennsylvania Club in Canada and enjoyed cooking, gardening, and bowling.

Her husband, Johnny V. Pagan, whom she married July 1, 1950, preceded her in death in 1999.

She is survived by daughters, Patricia (George) Socie of Claremont, North Carolina, Rose (David Jr.) Davis of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, and Barbara (Barry) Holbert of Tryon, North Carolina; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Delores (Art) Norberg of Ada, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Johnny G. Pagan.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill St., Lowellville, Ohio. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

