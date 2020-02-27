Dorothy Aleen Dalberg, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Aleen Dalberg, 87 of Struthers, passed away Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020 at The Inn at Poland Way with her loving family by her side. She was affectionately known by many of her family and friends as “DoDo”, “D.D.” or “Perky”.

Dorothy was born April 22, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Sorrell) Perkins.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1950 and from Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing in 1953.

Dorothy was a Registered Nurse for over 44 years. She started her career as a surgical nurse at South Side Hospital and retired from Boardman Community Care Center in May, 1997 as the Assistant Director of Nursing.

Dorothy was an active member of Evangel Baptist Church in Boardman, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, a Deaconess, member of the choir, Speeders. She was also a charter member of a monthly dinner group of special friends, from Evangel, fondly referred to as “The Yacht Club”. Many from this group vacationed together at the Outer Banks for multiple years. One of her most cherished memories was her trip to Israel with her husband and some of their dear friends. She was a former member of Struthers Baptist Tabernacle Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and nurse. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Proverbs 31:28 -Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert E. Dalberg, whom she met on a blind date in 1954, the day before he went into the Army. They continued to correspond for two years while he was in Germany, and were married on April 27, 1957; four children, Dorothy A. (Timothy) Nelson of Poland, Cynthia L. (Mark) Leiendecker of Summerville, South Carolina, Robert J. (Diane) Dalberg, Ely, Minnesota, Sara L. (Erickson) Donnachie of Poland, and Randy S. (Christine) Brunko of Boardman whom she loved like a son; twelve grandchildren, Amy (Josh) Porter, Ellen and Geoff Nelson, Emily Rose, Harrison, Annie and Hayden Leiendecker, Jacob, Jonah, and Lindy Dalberg, Aleen and Zachary Donnachie; three great-grandchildren, Luke, Levi, and Leah Porter; her brother, Joseph D. (Ruth) Perkins of Poland and step-brother, Duane (Retta) Wilt and best friend for over fifty years, Sue Morningstar, Fort Pierce, Florida.

There will be a memorial service celebrating Dorothy’s life on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Blvd., in Boardman with Pastor Randy Brunko officiating.

Family and friends will be received from 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. on Saturday at the Evangel Baptist Church, with service to follow.

Contributions may be made to the Evangel Baptist Church Memorial Fund or to Camp Burton c/o Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Boulevard, Boardman, Ohio 44512 in memory of Dorothy.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Inn at Poland Way and Akeso Hospice for the love, care and support that they gave Dorothy and her family during this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

