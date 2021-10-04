Dorothy A. Michal, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Michal passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, February 25, 2021 at the Marian Assisted Living Center, surrounded with the love of family near and far.

Dorothy was born February 6, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, the second daughter of the late Edward J. and Helen (Brodnicki) Ginski. Dorothy grew up in a loving home with her parents and sisters, the late Mary (Ginski) Miklusak and Eleanor (Ginski) Rapken.

Dorothy graduated from St. Casimir High School and took classes at DePaul University.

With great shorthand and typing skills, Dorothy enjoyed working as a secretary in several Chicago companies.

Dorothy met her handsome husband of 68 years, the late Harold J. Michal, in Chicago; together they raised three children, Donna, Jim and Nancy.

Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother, completely involved in her growing family’s life through cooking, baking, sewing and volunteering in her children’s school, scouting and sport activities. She and Harold enjoyed family vacations every year, usually in the great outdoors with fishing as an activity.

After all the children were in school, Dorothy returned to work as the school secretary at the Morgan Park Academy, a job she loved.

Dorothy loved to try new things, meet new people and always gave generously of her time. When the family moved to Youngstown, she quilted with the women at St. Christine’s, learned to golf and joined leagues and always had a project or two on the go. She also worked part time at the Hoover Company. Dorothy enjoyed people and easily made friends. She was kind and supportive to all, always helping those who were housebound, sick, or just needed someone to talk to.

For 28 years of their retirement, Dorothy and Harold spent winters in Loreto, Baja Mexico where they continued their enjoyment of fishing in the Sea of Cortez and became part of the local community. Dorothy brushed up on her high school Spanish, enjoyed shopping at the local fruit and vegetable marts, and volunteered at the Internado School, helping with a weekly craft day for the children. She welcomed family and friends to visit at the ‘Casa Michal.’

After 19 years in Youngstown, Dorothy and Harold moved to a condo in Boardman. Dorothy loved being so close to the YMCA, where she attended water classes in the therapy pool several times each week, making new friends while exercising. As part of the Marian Center community, Dorothy was always eager to participate in activities. She especially enjoyed the musical events, parades, outdoor walks and the bingo games. Dorothy had a good sense of humor and was always positive and uplifting as she shared her smiles with the other residents.

Dorothy’s positive attitude and strong faith guided her throughout her life. She will be remembered by many for her sweet smile, kindness, patience and generosity.

She is survived by her two daughters, Donna (Ray Lazanik) Michal of Victoria, British Columbia and Nancy (Steve) Cole of Durham, North Carolina; son, James E. Michal of Youngstown; granddaughter, Naomi Lazanik of Victoria, British Columbia; sister, Eleanor (Russ) Rapken of Chicago and was a loving aunt to nine nieces and nephews.



The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff at the Marian Assisted Living Center and Hospice of the Valley for their loving care of Dorothy.

The family requests that any memorial tributes take the form of contributions in Dorothy A. Michal’s name to the Marian Assisted Living Center, 9802 Market Street, North Lima, OH 44452.

Inurnment was at the Resurrection Cemetery on March 3, 2021.

A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life is planned for both Dorothy and Harold on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

