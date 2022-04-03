VOLANT, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothea K. Litzenberg, 88, of Volant, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Haven Convalescent Home.

Dorothea was born September 2, 1933 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Thomas and Hazel Douthett Clark.

A lifelong are resident, Dorothea was a graduate of New Wilmington High School, Class of 1952.

After high school, she worked for the Volant Lawrence Savings & Trust Bank until her marriage. In addition to being a homemaker, Dorothea enjoyed staying active and worked several jobs through the years including for the Tavern on the Square, the Dumplin’ Haus, Shaw Bus Lines as a school driver for the Grove City School District, Moraine State Bike Trail and as a private duty nursing aide.

She was a member of New Life Baptist Church in New Wilmington.

In her free time, Dorothea loved sewing, quilting and caring for her flowers. Each summer, along with her husband, she looked forward to planting a vegetable garden and canning the tomatoes and peppers.

Her husband, Robert L. Litzenberg, whom she married July 19, 1954, preceded her in death on September 10, 1999.

Dorothea is survived by her children, Dave Litzenberg of Volant, Jeff Litzenberg of Volant, Kathleen (Brian) Hughes of Garrettsville, Ohio and Robert Litzenberg of Volant; brother, Robert Clark of Eastbrook and a host of special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Ida Grace Guy and Naomi Shaffer and brothers, Russ, Fred, Richard and Thomas Clark.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street, Lowellville, Ohio 44436, where a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Matthew Bupp officiating. Interment will take place in the Volant Cemetery.

