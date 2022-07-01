BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothea Davis, 89, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 28 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Dorothea was born in Pomeroy, Ohio during the Great Depression and moved to Youngstown with her family as a young child.

She met her husband while working at the Daugherty-Davis Company, which they ran together until the business was sold shortly before his death in 2014.

She is survived by her sons, William (Jane) of Southborough, Massachusetts and Gary of Austintown and daughter, Victoria (Thomas) Latimer of Canfield; as well as seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert W. Davis and her precious daughter, Patricia.

Dorothea was first and foremost, a devoted and selfless mother to her four children. She was a loyal and trusted friend to many during her lifetime and her love and compassion will be truly missed. She was a lover of all things green and her flowers and tomato plants were legendary to those who knew her best.

The life of Dorothea will be celebrated with a memorial service Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman. A private burial will follow the service.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to either Hospice House, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or the Antonine Village, 2675 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451, where Dorothea lived during the last years of her life.

