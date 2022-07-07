STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Jean McGarry, 93, passed away early Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022, at Masternick Memorial.

Doris Jean, affectionately known as Pepper, was born July 8, 1928 in Struthers, on the family farm, Maple Glen Dairy, to George and Alice Ellis Mound. Pepper and her three sisters enjoyed a very happy and carefree childhood on their family farm that delivered milk by horse and buggy and then by car throughout Struthers and Poland Hill.

In 1946, Pepper graduated from the June class of Struthers High School and soon started dating her longtime neighbor, Thomas McGarry, Jr., who had returned home at the end of World War II. They were married shortly after on April 19, 1947. Together in 1957, they built their family homestead on Center Road, and did most of the finishing work themselves.

While raising four children, Pepper worked at Jet Cleaners in Struthers, Town and Country Cleaners in Poland and volunteered for over 50 years at the election polls.

Since the age of nine, Pepper participated in 4H, as well as raising her children in 4H. She was a member, advisor, volunteer and served on numerous 4H committees. She was head advisor for the Poland Hustler Saddle Pals and the Poland Saddle Stitchers. Pepper was one of the founding members of Canfield Fair Pop Shop of the Mahoning County Youth Fair. She was a member of the Struthers Junior Progressive Art Club, a service club that provided layettes for babies and robe and slippers for mothers, at North Side Hospital. Pepper was a founding member and treasurer of the Poland Historical Society, a member of the Struthers Hoe and Garden Club and the Struthers Couple Club.

Pepper was a longtime member of the Struthers Presbyterian Church where she served as Deacon and President of the GIORAS Sunday School Class.

The consummate homemaker, Pepper raised and canned her own vegetables, made her own bread and baked her family’s favorite, apple pie. A long time crafter, knitter and master quilt maker, Pepper won many ribbons at the Canfield Fair and over the years made many quilts for all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends to cherish.

Pepper leaves behind to carry on her memory, her daughter, Peggy (George) Burke III of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; three sons, Thomas (Maureen) McGarry III, Daniel (Karen) McGarry and Richard McGarry, all of Lowellville; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Tim and Ellie McGarry, Megan Burke, Katie Parker, George Burke IV and Shannon Cohn and six great-grandchildren, Savannah Zanders, Amaya McGarry, Thom and Wes Parker, George Burke V and Layla McGarry.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pepper was preceded in death by her stepfather, Lief Garver; grandson, Daniel McGarry and her three sisters, Helen Stacy, Betty Phillis and Alice Ann Flack.

Friends will be received Saturday, July 9, from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, Struthers, Ohio. A funeral honoring Pepper’s life will follow at 12:00 Noon with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Pepper will be interred at Lake Park Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s at michaeljfox.org or to the Poland Historical Society, PO Box 5052, Poland, OH 44515.

