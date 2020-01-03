Doris M. Watson, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Marie Watson, 85, died early Thursday morning, January 2, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Salem.

Doris, affectionately known by her family as “Grandma Dode” was born December 18, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Edward and Jennie (Sandberg) Ludt.

Raised in Poland, Doris was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

Mrs. Watson worked as an office manager for Prudential in Boardman, retiring in 1993 after 30 years of service.

Some of Doris’ favorite pastimes were bowling and golfing, playing in various leagues over the years and wintering in Plant City, Florida. Doris and Jim had a fond love for polo throughout their entire lives and enjoyed the many friendships they made through the sport. In her free time, she also enjoyed watching golf and cheering for the Cleveland Browns and Toledo Rockets.

Her husband, James “Poppie” Watson, whom she married January 15, 1953, preceded her in death on September 21, 2017.

Doris is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Moran of Beloit and Wendy (Bill) Ritchie of Salem; son, James T. Watson of Plant City, Florida; six grandchildren, Jason (Nicole) Candle, Jesse (Kristen) Ritchie, Meghan (Andy) Ritchie Pappas, Nick (Katie) Moran, Amanda Watson and Allison Watson; three great-grandchildren, Lachlan Ritchie and Avery and Cameron Candle and a brother, Walter Ludt of Pearl, Mississippi.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by an infant son, Thomas Watson and her sister, Shirley Richardson.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8 at 2:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, where family and friends will be received on Wednesday, January 8 from Noon – 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Interment will be at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank Hospice of the Valley, Home Instead Senior Care and the staff of Cleveland Clinic for the wonderful care they gave to their mother.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to Doris’ family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 6, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.