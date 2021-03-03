Doris Jean Godlove, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Jean Godlove passed away Wednesday, February 24. She was 93.

Doris was born on May 28, 1927 in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Susanne and Oliver Anchors.



Doris’ family moved to the Youngstown area when she was younger. She graduated from South High School in 1946.

Doris worked for the former Dollar Bank for many years until her retirement in 1994.



Doris was a very special mother and woman touching the lives and hearts of so many people. She always put everyone before herself and often gave up her needs for the needs of others. She was very active in many organizations and social groups including her church, United Presbyterian, The Christian Women, treasurer of the local AARP group, the Dollar Bank Retirees Club and countess other social groups.



Her greatest joys were family get togethers with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing cards in one of the many social clubs she belonged to and reading. She also loved nature and in her younger days, enjoyed hiking through Mill Creek Park with her children and in latter days enjoying watching the birds at her many bird feeders.



Doris is survived by her children, James (Shirley) Campolito, Carole (John) Campolito, Susan (Chuck) Kaden, Janet (Rick Myers) Campolito and Robert (Cheryl) Campolito.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Olive and Susanne Anchors; husbands, James Campolito and Robert Godlove and a longtime companion, Dr. Robert Fisher.



A private family service was held on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Arrangements handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Doris Godlove’s name to Mill Creek Park at https://lovemillcreek.org/donate-1.

To send flowers to Doris Jean Godlove’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.