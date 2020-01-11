Doris Jean Balluck, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Jean Balluck, 92, passed away Tuesday evening, January 7, 2020 at Masternick Memorial with her family at her side.

Doris was born November 5, 1927 in East Palestine, a daughter of Walter and Edith Pugh Lowry.

Raised in Struthers, Doris attended Struthers High School. She worked as a secretary for Gorant Candy Company for many years.

Her husband William Balluck, whom she married April of 1948 passed away July 7, 1999.

Doris leaves three sons, William Balluck of New Middletown, Michael (Michele) Balluck of Irvine, CA, and Stephen (Kay) Balluck of New Middletown; her grand-daughter, whom she raised, Barbie Dull; one sister, Dorothy Morrow also of New Middletown; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Dull; one sister, Ruth Lavin and best friends, Fred and Donna Klem.

A private graveside services were held Friday, January 10, 2020 at Lake Park Cemetery with Pastor Joseph Congemi officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the Becker Funeral Homes.