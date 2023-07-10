BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Ann Morris Gould, 81, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Hospice of the Valley.

Born September 13, 1941, she was the daughter of Ernest and Carrie Breneman Morris.

Doris was self-employed in the janitorial service for over 35 years and was of the Pentecostal faith.

She leaves her former husband, Edward Gould; son, Vincent (Sue) Gould of North Lima; daughter, Lynn Wilson of Marshall, Michigan; four grandchildren: Whitney Gould, Ryan, Kyle and Ava Wilson; one great-grandchild, Estelle Wilson; one sister, Norma Stamm of Austintown; and one brother, Dewey (Ginny) Morris of Daytona, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Calvin, Alvin, Joe and Wayne.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Virginia.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.