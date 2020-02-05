Donovan R. LeBaron, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donovan R. LeBaron, 86, died Monday afternoon, February 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Donovan was born June 18, 1933 in Freeport, Illinois, a son of the late Rev. Lloyd and June Newcomer LeBaron.

As a teenager, he relocated with his family to Youngstown and graduated from South High School.

After graduation, he served in the United States Army from 1954 until his honorable discharge in 1956.

Returning to the area, he took a position with General Fireproofing as a scheduling clerk for several years. He then worked as a dye cutter for Associated TAD in East Palestine, retiring in 1983.

In his free time, he enjoyed collecting baseball cards and hot wheels, cheering for the Cleveland sports teams and reading his Bible. He especially loved spending time with his family and sharing a good meal with them.

He is survived by his wife, the former Gertrude R. Bobonick, whom he married November 9, 1963; daughter, Jodi Ann LeBaron of Struthers; son, James LeBaron of Youngstown; sister, Margie Penny of Poland and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, where family and friends will be received Friday, February 7 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the service.

Interment will be at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

