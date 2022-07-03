STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Vrabel, 84, of Struthers, died Friday afternoon, July 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

She was born July 30, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of Peter and Frances (Swierz) Shevetz and had been a lifelong area resident.

Donna was a 1955 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She had worked in the deli department for Frattaroli’s Sparkle Market in Struthers.

She had been a member of the Ladie’s Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus in Struthers.

Her husband, Robert M. Vrabel, Sr., whom she married November 9, 1957, died May 2, 2003.

She leaves her daughter, Debbie (Tim) Yeager of Poland; her son, Robert M. Vrabel, Jr. of Struthers and his fiancé, Kim Slattery; two granddaughters, Tara (Chris) Everts of Streetsboro and Leanna (Justin) Meeks of Canfield; three-and-a-half, great-grandchildren, Makenna, Brooklyn and Jaxson Everts and Mini Meeks due January 2023 and her sister-in-law, JoAnn Vrabel Swierz.

A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery.

Donna’s family would like to express their very sincere appreciation to 5 West at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital; Dr. Alex Vrable for decades of kind and compassionate care, as well as Dr. Vince Ricchiuti and Dr. Barton for the care given.

