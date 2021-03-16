Donna Round, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Round, 106, died Monday afternoon, March 15, 2021 at Whispering Pines.

Donna was born September 30, 1914 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Gabriella Mestrovic Toth and the second in line of eight siblings.

Raised in Youngstown, she was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

As a young woman, she worked as a downstairs maid for $1 a week and for Mazda Lamp. On her way home from work, she would often bring home candy for her younger siblings.

While at a dance, she met Harold Round and he persuaded her to go out with him until she said yes to his proposal. They were wed on December 21, 1940 and Donna became a dedicated homemaker.

Harold worked as a Superintendent of Shops for US Steel and she was the consummate corporate wife, hosting dinners and joining a garden club. Donna had impeccable taste in everything. After Harold’s untimely passing on November 28, 1961, Donna got her driver’s license and became an independent and strong willed woman.

Throughout the years, Donna enjoyed gardening, playing bridge with family and friends and volunteering for the South Side Hospital in the gift shop and the American Red Cross. For many years, she was a loving caregiver to her parents and brother, Albert.

Donna is survived by her sister, Dolores Johnson of Columbiana; sister-in-law, Margie Toth of Austintown; 16 nieces and nephews and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Albert, William and Daniel “Bobby” Toth and sisters, Josephine Stephens, Irene Baron, Eleanor Mook and Emma Krasnasky.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Lake Park Cemetery, 1459 E. Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Donna’s name to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406.

