Donna M. Jerek, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna M. Jerek, 89, passed away Friday, August 13 at Maplecrest Care Center in Struthers.



She was born on July 17, 1932 in Struthers to George and Susan Bonish Jerek.

Donna was a 1950 graduate of Struthers High School.

After graduation, she worked at the Dollar Savings and Trust Company and later at National City Bank, eventually serving as Branch Manager of the Campbell office and the Assistant Manager at the north side office in Youngstown. She retired in 1994.



Donna was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Struthers and later of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in New Middletown where she was part of the pirohi making team.

She enjoyed gardening, photography, ceramics and many family gatherings.



She is survived by her brother, John and sister-in-law, Margaret Jerek, of Youngstown and their children, Judy Horcharik (Steve Urish) of Elkhart Illinois, James Jerek of Boardman, Jeannie (Bill) Alexander of Punta Gorda, Florida, Father John Jerek of Youngstown, Jeffrey (Ronda) Jerek of Boardman and Joseph Jerek of Jefferson City, Missouri, as well as numerous grand-nieces and nephews.



Donna will always be remembered for her kindness, her generosity, her devotion to family and her fun-loving spirit.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 19 at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Donna’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 20 at St. Matthias Church in Youngstown where friends will be received from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. in the church vestibule.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.



