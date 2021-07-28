Donna L. McDaniel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. McDaniel, 87, passed away Wednesday morning, July 28, 2021 at Crandall Medical Center.

Donna was born May 22, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Robert and Wilma Decker Mahaffey.

A life-long area resident, Donna was a graduate of North High School, Class of 1952.

She played guitar and sang at the Willow Ranch and at church functions. It was at this time she met the love of her life, Larry McDaniel. They were married on June 28, 1952 and they made their home in Struthers.

Donna and Larry were members of the Youngstown Shrine Club and the Aut Mori Grotto. Donna was also a member of Eastern Star, the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America, LOSNA, Supreme Cauldron and Kings Daughters.

Donna was a member of Ellsworth Community Church.

Donna and Larry were married for 54 years, until his passing on June 29, 2006.

She will be deeply missed by daughters, Karen (Joe) Wawrosch of Fortson, Georgia, Deborah (Bob) George and Linda (Matt) Pittmann, both of Struthers, Susan (David) West of Houston, Texas and Donna (Keith) Johnson of Friendswood, Texas; one brother, Bob (Sandy) Mahaffey of Girard; brother-in-law, Earlie Goad of Hickory, North Carolina; 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her long-time friend, June Semchee, with whom she grew up and her long-time companion, John Craig.

In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Metzler; son, Larry McDaniel II and two sisters, Carol (Earlie) Goad and Judy Jakubek.

Friends will be received Saturday, July 31 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. A service celebrating Donna’s life will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Jay Eastman officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Donna’s family requests memorial gifts take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.