STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Kay Smith, 72, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Donna was born on March 16, 1949 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Cresson Lawrence and Dorothy (Sprankle) Lawrence.

She graduated from Struthers High School.

Donna was a legal secretary for The Law Firm of Green Haines Sgambati in downtown Youngstown for 30 years, retiring in 2015.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Donna had many God-given talents and one being extremely creative with crafts and drawings. She enjoyed sharing them with love to others.

Donna is survived by her son, Joshua C. (Jamie) Hinson of Youngstown; a granddaughter, Hailey P. Hinson of Youngstown; two sisters, Diana J. (Stevan) Hazen of Clearwater, Florida and Dorothy “Dottie” Lawrence of Struthers and two brothers, David Lawrence of Sevierville, Tennessee and Antony “Tony” Bova of Columbus, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, Cresson D. Lawrence; her mother, Dorothy L. Pellice and her husband, William Smith, whom she married on January 20, 1996 and died October 30, 1997.

Per Donna’s request, there will be a private graveside service at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers.

Condolences may be sent to Donna's family at www.beckerobits.com.