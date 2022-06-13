STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean (Vagillion) Malagisi, 86, heard the call to join the Lord in heaven as she passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday evening, June 11, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman, reuniting her with her parents, husband, many friends and relatives.

Donna was born September 9, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, the only child of William and Margaret (Slifka) Vagillion.

She attended St. Stanislaus School and was a 1954 graduate of South High School.

Following graduation, she went on to attend Choffin School of Practical Nursing earning her nursing certificate.

She worked as a surgical scrub nurse for St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and Lakewood Hospital.

Donna married the love of her life, Frank Malagisi on July 4, 1959, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Youngstown. Frank and Donna shared 56 years of marriage before his passing on July 12, 2015.

She is survived by her daughter, Denise and her son, Gary, both of Struthers; Her beloved dog, Lexi; her godson, John (Denise) Kern; many cousins; nieces; nephews; and many longtime friends.

An avid sports fan, Donna loved cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Kentucky Derby and the United States Olympic teams. She enjoyed traveling, dancing at the Krakusky Hall, good long movies, fine arts, music and reading. She was especially fond of her mother’s homemade pierogies.

Donna was a devoted mother, wife and friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Throughout her life, both friends and strangers alike were drawn to her kindness, warmth and memorable sense of humor.

Denise and Gary would like to express their most sincere thanks to all who provided special care to Donna. Dr. Volino; the nurse practitioners and staff at Select Specialty Hospital; Dr. Barton; the staff at Caprice Health Care Center, especially Nurse Debbie, Ms. Jaz, Lisa, Virginia and Sweet Pea, as well as Barbara at Fresenious. An extra special heartfelt thank you goes out to Nurse Nora at Select Specialty Hospital for her compassion, kindness and outstanding level of care shown to their mother.

A prayer service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish St. Nicholas Church in Struthers with Fr. Matthew Humerickhouse officiating. Friends will be received from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 at the funeral home.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.