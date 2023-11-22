POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Rowan Leone, 79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Donna was born April 8, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Helen Brenner Rowan and Albert Rowan.



Donna graduated from Struthers High School in 1962. She earned her degree in nursing from Youngstown State University and worked as an RN at Northside Hospital for many years in oncology, psychiatry, and mother/baby. Over the years, she was often thanked by a stranger as “the nurse who took care of my baby.”



She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish and devoted many years as coordinator of the Christmas Giving Tree and at the nurse’s station for the annual parish festival.

She was always supportive and proud of her sisters, children, and grandchildren. She always showed up at parties with her signature deviled eggs, party mix, chocolate eclairs, cream puffs, or fudge.



Donna loved to travel, especially on her yearly family trips to Florida and vacations with her sisters. She was thrilled to travel to Italy and Ireland. In the United States, she was excited to check off every new state she visited. She enjoyed going on cruises. Donna loved going out for dinners and movies. She thoroughly enjoyed reading books, playing cards with her friends, and watching Hallmark movies. She loved to spread happiness and laughter. Her sparkling blue eyes always laughed with her.



Donna is survived by her husband Carmen Leone; sons Ronald (Lynn) Feo, Jeffrey (Donna Lee) Feo; daughter Tammy Feo; sisters Bonnie Belcastro and Arlene (Vince) Manale; and good friend, Sam Orr. She also leaves 11 step-children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Donna was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Jim Belcastro, and grandson Tom Powell.



Family and friends may call on Monday, November 27, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland and on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street in Struthers. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to follow on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice and the staff at Woodlands at Austinwoods for their compassion and care.



The family suggests that donations take the form of contributions to holiday “Giving Trees” of your choice.



