COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean M. Waggoner, 81, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, January 21, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Donna Jean, affectionately known by many as “Dee,” was born September 7, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Leonard and Josephine Mamone Panella.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1959 and after graduation went to New York City for training as an airline stewardess.

In June of 1960, she married Richard Liddle, and they relocated to Yuma, Arizona, where he was stationed in the United States Marines. While in Arizona, they welcomed twin sons, Richard and Jeffrey, in 1963. After her husband’s military service, they moved back to the Youngstown area and welcomed another son, Christopher. In 1975, Dee and Richard were divorced and she later married Jack W. Waggoner in December of 1977.

Dee had a big heart for all animals, especially dogs and horses and was well versed in caring for them. For many years, she ran a dog grooming business in her Poland home and later worked in several area pet stores as a veterinarian assistant. Dee was a longtime member of the American Kennel Club and enjoyed showing her dogs. Also a horsewoman, Dee loved traveling to the horse shows and fairs with her son, Chris. Her other interests included visiting the casinos, especially in Las Vegas and caring for her flowers and herb garden.

Dee is survived by her husband, Jack; sons, Richard Liddle of Poland, Jeff (Cindy) Liddle of San Antonio, Texas and Christopher (Julie) Liddle of Poland; brother, Leonard Panella, Jr., of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Jessica (Derek) Wilson of San Antonio, Texas, Mary Liddle of Poland, Julia Liddle of Poland, Kate Liddle of Poland and nephews, Todd (Jennell) Panella of Denver, Colorado and Scott (Meg) Panella of Louisville, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by her former husband, Richard Liddle.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 9:15 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 10:15 a.m., at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street, Poland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Church.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In honor of Dee’s love for animals, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in her name to an animal rescue of the donor’s choice.

Please visit beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.

To send flowers to Donna Jean M. “Dee” Waggoner’s family, please visit our floral store.