Donna Jane Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jane Lewis, 92, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away Friday afternoon, December 11, 2020 at The Inn at Poland Way.

She was born November 15, 1928 in Youngstown to David and Edith (Locher) Jenkins and had been a lifelong area resident.

Donna and her husband, Jim Lewis were married on March 19, 1949 and had seven children together, who survive her, Mary Beth DeLuco, Amy (Rick) Stanovcak, James (Jeanette) Lewis, John (Patsy) Lewis, Donald (Ann) Lewis, David (Thrina) Lewis and Daniel (Melissa) Lewis. Her legacy lives on through her 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; her sister, Eileen Rich and several nieces and nephews. Donna also leaves her very special friend, Jan DeZee.

Donna graduated from Boardman High School in 1945.

Along with raising seven active kids and maintaining the family household, Donna worked in the advertising department at Sears and retired after working several years for the travel department at AAA.

She was a devoted and long time member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman.

Donna was an avid reader and loved working crossword puzzles. Her family was her priority and she loved them all very much, calling her children her ‘Magnificent Seven’.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Thelma Jenkins; a sister, Betty Zellers; a brother, Dave Jenkins and a stepsister, Charlotte Leonard.

The family would like to thank the aides, nurses and staff at The Inn at Poland Way for the love and special care they provided Donna these past few years. They are all truly Earth Angels. Our thanks also go out to Harbor Light Hospice for their compassionate care and support during the last couple of months.

A private family memorial service for Donna will be held at Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman, Ohio on Thursday December 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be streamed live to the media page of the church’s website. In lieu of flowers for the service, donations can be made to the Memorial Fund at Good Hope.

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and held so dear.” – Author Unknown

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

