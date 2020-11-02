Donna J. Aebischer, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Aebischer, 88, formerly of Navajo Place in Poland, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, October 26, 2020 at Maplecrest Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was born June 30, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Walter and Bessie (Allen) McDonald.

In 1950, she graduated from Struthers High School and was a lifelong resident of Poland.

Donna was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed flowers, watching birds as well as feeding them at her home. Donna enjoyed traveling to Florida with her husband and family, walking on the beach and collecting seashells.

Donna is survived by her husband of 66 years, J. Harold Aebischer whom she married on Febuary 27, 1954; her son, Doug (Karen) Aebischer of Poland; a daughter, Judy (Gene) Skelley of Campbell; six grandchildren, Abby Aebischer, Adam (Jenna) Aebischer, Alex (Becca) Aebischer, Kevin McCarthy, Amy (Rocco) Nolfi and Kaitlin McCarthy; seven great-grandchildren, John, Ainsley, Adalyn, Lia, Rocco, Marco and Liliana; a sister-in-law, Barbara McDonald of Canfield and brother-in-law, Pat MacKondy, of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a brother, Robert McDonald and two sisters, Betty MacKondy and Edith and brother-in-law, Robert Stroup.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Poland Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Reid Lamport officiating. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements were handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

