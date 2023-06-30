LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna H Donatelli, 95, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Lowellville, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Lee Memorial Health System.

Donna was born June 24, 1927, the daughter of the late Helmi and Donald Reid.

After graduating high school, she married Alfred Donatelli, Sr., on October 2, 1948, and they were married for 73 years.

She was a homemaker, an active member at the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville, and a member of St Anthony Society in Struthers, Ohio. After moving to Ft Myers in 2008, she became a member of Pope John Paul XXIII Catholic Church.

She loved to cook Italian food and entertain at her home. She also loved to go dancing with her husband and many friends at Avon Oaks on weekends.



She leaves behind two sons, Anthony (Becky) of Ft Myers, Florida and David (Joyce) of Struthers, Ohio; a sister, Alma Hoyland of New Castle, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson .

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred W. Sr.; a son, Alfred W. Jr.; two sisters, Phyllis Haney and Beverly Kaye and a brother, James Reid.

There are no services or calling hours at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

