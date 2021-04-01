Donaleen L. Thullen, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donaleen L. Thullen, 97, formerly of Poland, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at Sugar Grove Senior Living in Plainfield, Indiana.

Mrs. Thullen was born July 31, 1923 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Louise Gerber Fonner.

Raised in Poland, Donaleen was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Class of 1941.

From 1942 until 1946, Donaleen worked as a clerk for the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company.

She married Richard Thullen on April 20, 1946 and they made their home in Poland where they raised their four children.

Donaleen was a member of the Central Christian Church and attended the Church at Glenellen.

She was an avid sports fan.

Donaleen’s husband, Richard, passed away in 1982 after 36 years of marriage.

She leaves two daughters, Linda Davies of Plainfield, Indiana and Nancy Mitchell of Danville, Indiana; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband, Donaleen was preceded in death by two sons, William and Richard Thullen; two brothers, Edwin and Floyd Fonner and two grandsons.

There will be no funeral services at this time.

Donaleen will be interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

