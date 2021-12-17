STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Thomas Morell, Sr. of Struthers, passed away peacefully in his home Wednesday morning, December 16, 2021.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He was a lifelong resident of Struthers.

Donald was born to Peter and Esther Morell on September 3, 1935.

After graduating from Struthers High School, Donald went to work as a truck driver and then in the steel mills in Youngstown.

He met his beloved wife, Mary, at a dance hall in Struthers. They were married July 28, 1956.

Donald loved spending time with his family, gardening, storytelling and watching football and NASCAR on Sundays. An active hunter and fisherman, Donald owned a hunting cabin in Pennsylvania and spent a great deal of time there with friends and family. He loved being outdoors and worked at Countryside Farm after he retired from the steel mills.

Donald leaves his wife, the former Mary Fabry; four children, Peter (Judi Armile), Donald, Jr. (Diane Walcott), Joan and Toni (Tom Root); ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a brother, Robert.

A daughter, Catherine, preceded him in death December 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Esther Morell and a sister, Alice Morell.



Friends will be received Sunday, December 19 from 4:00 – 6:00p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, Struthers.

A Prayer Service will be held Monday, December 20 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.