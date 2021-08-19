Donald Samual Korpi, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Samual Korpi, 77, passed away Tuesday morning, August 17, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, with his loving wife by his side.

Donald, known by many as “Sam”, was born September 29, 1943, in Lexington, South Carolina, the son of the late Donald M. Korpi and Corrie (Keisler) Korpi.

His family moved to Bessemer, Pennsylvania when he was three years old. He graduated from Mohawk High School in Bessemer and in 1964 moved to the Youngstown area.

Don worked for the former Metal Carbides Corp. on Southern Blvd in Boardman as a foreman for 24 years. He later was a machinist for North Star Steel / V&M Star in Youngstown until retiring in 2009. Don also was a co-owner of Viking Marine in Canfield for several years before the closing in 2003.

Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Mikeal, Amanda and Shawn. Don’s favorite pastimes included watching NASCAR, going to the races at Sharon Speedway and Canfield Speedway and working on race cars.

Don leaves behind his beloved wife of 56 years, the former Susan E. Andrews, whom he married on October 23, 1964; two sons, Donald S. (Phyllis) Korpi, Jr. and Mathew J. Korpi, both of Boardman; three grandchildren, Mikeal J. Korpi, Amanda M. Korpi and Shawn M. Korpi, all from Boardman; a sister, Norma (Jon) Fathaurer of Sarasota, Florida; a sister-in-law, Wendy (Thomas) McQuistion of Boardman; a brother-in-law, Bernard Carothers of Cary, North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by a sister, Ingrid Carothers.

Family and friends may call on Monday, August 23, 2021 from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Brian Ethridge officiating.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Due to COVID-19, we ask that guests wear masks at their own discretion.

Condolences for Don’s family may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Donald’s family, please visit our floral store.