YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Samuel Rosenberger, 75, passed away Thursday morning, February 3, 2022 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown.

Donald, known by his family and friends as “Don,” was born December 18, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Donald and Catherine (Gibson) Rosenberger.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School.

After high school, Don went into the military and served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

After his time in the military, Don return to the Youngstown area and worked for General Motors for a few years. In 1975, he joined the Liberty Fire Department and was a firefighter for several years. Before becoming disabled, Don worked as an Arson Investigator for the fire department.

In his free time, Don was a DJ for over 22 years, working for Shooting Star Entertainment.

Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Don is survived by his wife of 30 years, the former Cindy A. Garland, whom he married on December 26, 1992; three daughters, Nicole (Randy) Divens of Howland, Ohio, Christy (Robert) Rohrbaugh of Canfield, Ohio and Stacie (Danny) Perez of Lowellville, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Ryan Divens, Connor Divens, Luigi Rohrbaugh, Lucia Rohrbaugh, Lorenzo Rohrbaugh, Livia Rohrbaugh, Mikala Perez, Mannie Perez and Malia Perez; a sister, Betty (Charles) Elsesser of Florida; two brothers, Charles Rosenberger and Ralph Rosenberger, both of Ohio and his former wife, Joanne Venosky of Liberty, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Rosenberger.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

There will be a funeral service celebrating Don’s life following at 6:00 p.m. at funeral home with Randi Pappa officiating.

