Donald Ralph Inglis, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Ralph Inglis, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 25, 1928 to Ralph German and Kathleen Bulmer Inglis.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lee.

Don graduated from Boardman High School in 1946. He studied at the College of Wooster until 1948 and completed his college studies at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1951.

He served the U.S. Army in the Counter Intelligence Corps in White Plains, New York from 1951 to 1953.

Don started his career in public accounting (CPA in 1956) with Price Waterhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1953. In 1958, he moved to Poland, Ohio and joined the accounting firm now known as Packer Thomas. He became a partner in 1967, eventually becoming managing partner, retiring in 1988.

In 1954, he married the former Regina “Jean” Louise Aldrich. They had four sons, Thomas (Margaret) of North Lima, Ohio, Timothy (Carol) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mark (Stephanie) of Southport, Connecticut and Michael (Stephanie) of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He leaves nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Don and Jean delighted in family activities including hosting over 30 years of memory-filled family trips to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He and Jean saw that their offspring were relocating around the country and felt the vacations would help ensure the families’ closeness. Don enjoyed boogie-boarding with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, even into his late 80s. After his retirement, Don and Jean moved to Naples, Florida where they had many family gatherings.

Don was a board member of the Home Savings and Loan, Poland Swim Club, Inglis Greenhouses, Youngstown Club and Blackburn Home for Aged People Association. He also served on the Poland Board of Education from 1968 to 1976 (including one year as President). Don was proud to hand his sons their high school diplomas. Hobbies included exercise, sports cars, skiing (downhill, cross-country and water), tennis and investing.

There will be no calling hours or services held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests tributes be made to Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation (restricted for the maintenance of Fellows Riverside Gardens) by visiting www.lovemillcreek.org/online-donations; to the Poland Forest Foundation, 308 S. Main Street, Poland, OH 44514 (restricted for the maintenance of Poland Municipal Forest) or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

