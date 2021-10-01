Donald R. Smith, Sr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Smith, Sr., 75, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, September 29, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, surrounded by his loving family.

Donald, known by his family and friends as “Don,” was born June 29, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of the late William Smith and Lucille (Pearce) Smith.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1964 and was a lifelong area resident.

After high school, Don served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. During his time in the service, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, 1 Bronze Star, the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Don worked in the sales department for Donnell Ford for 17 years and later for Columbiana Ford, retiring in June, 2019.

In his free time, Don enjoyed doing yard work and caring for his flower beds around his home. He also cared for his vegetable garden that he planted every year.

Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandsons, Jacob and Tyler.

Don is survived by his wife of 49 years, the former Deborah A. “Debbie” Swanter, whom he married on December 19, 1971; a son, Jason A. (Heidi) Smith of Poland; two grandsons, Jacob D. Smith and Tyler J. Smith, both of Poland; a brother, William (Veronica) Smith of Canfield; a sister, Martha Pierce of St. Petersburg, Florida and a sister-in-law, Sally Smith of Delray Beach, Florida.

Besides his parents; Don was preceded in death by a son, Donald R. Smith, Jr.; his twin brother, Ronald Smith; a sister, Judy Laurie and a brother-in-law, Larry Pierce.

Due to COVID-19 and Don’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services at this time.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donors@stjude.org in memory of Don.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

Condolences may be sent to Don’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

