Donald R. Seely, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Seely, 85, passed away Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Donald, known by his family and friends as “Don”, was born November 27, 1934 in Lowellville, the son of the late Harry and Margaret (Theil) Seely.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1953, Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s degree in 1958 and Akron University Law School with a Juris Degree (JD) in 1964.

Don was a member of the Ohio National Guard, serving from 1958 to 1963.

When he was in college, Don worked for Metropolitan Savings and Loan as a branch manager. After graduating, Don worked as an attorney for Midland Title-Intercounty for over 45 years, retiring in 2015. He was a part-time teacher at Youngstown State University, teaching Real Estate Law and was the Village Solicitor for both Poland and New Middletown for over 20 years.

Don was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Poland, where he was a Sunday School teacher and a former council member. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Youngstown State University. Don was a member of Downtown Youngstown Kiwanis Club; a member and Past President of the Boardman Civic Association; a member and Past President of the Poland Optimist Club; a member and Past President of the Board of Directors for Potential Development; and was a member of the Board of Trustees and Past President for Shepherd of the Valley.

Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Barbara L. Wentz, whom he married on August 22, 1958; a son, Scott R. (Ann) Seely of Edmond, OK; a daughter, Christine J. (Paul) Owens of North Ridgeville, OH; six granddaughters, Jordan (Kendyn) Webster, Julia Seely, Michaela Seely, Jennifer Owens, Deborah Owens and Kelly Owens.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Seely.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman and on Wednesday, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2985 Center Road in Poland.

Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Dawn Ritchie officiating.

Interment will take place at New Springfield Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, the six-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Seely family.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.