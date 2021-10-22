Donald P. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Paul Brown, 84, of Oceanside, California, formerly of Youngstown, died Friday, October 15, 2021 in California.

Mr. Brown was born April 9, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Paul and Maxine (Glaeser) Brown.

Donald was a 1955 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked as a bus driver for North County Transit District in California.

He was a former member of Brownlee Woods Presbyterian Church in Youngstown and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Oceanside, California.

Besides his wife, Ruth Ann Brown, whom he married May 22, 1965, he leaves a son, David Brown of Oceanside; a daughter, Karen Mobley in North Carolina; two nieces, April Brown and Dennisse Hoffman, both of Youngstown and a nephew, Carl Hoehnle, Jr. in Florida.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Christy Brown and two nephews, Christy Brown, Jr. and Colin Brown.

There will be no services or calling hours.

