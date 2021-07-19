Donald Michael Nolfi, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Michael Nolfi, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.



Donald was born on August 11, 1932, the son of Ferdinando and Nicoletta Nolfi and was a lifelong resident of Lowellville.

He was a graduate of Lowellville High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and a Master of Science Degree in Community Counseling from Youngstown State University. Don, affectionately known as “Red,” was a founding member and first president of the Beta Omicron Chapter of Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity and was an active member of the Youngstown Alumni Club.



He served for two years in the US Army with the Third Infantry Division in Fort Benning, Georgia.



While attending college, Don worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. and Republic Steel. Later, he worked for Century Foods Company in the accounting office. For 40 years, he worked for The Conti Corporation in Lowellville, as their Chief Financial Officer. After retirement, he was associated with the Mahoning County Drug Task Force for several years.



Don’s service to his community was evident by his many volunteer activities. He was Clerk-Treasurer of the Village of Lowellville, served on numerous advisory boards, including the Crisis Intervention Center, the Catholic Service League Board, and the Board for The Assumption Nursing Home. He was instrumental in obtaining the Youngstown Metropolitan Housing building for Lowellville senior citizens.



A devoted member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, Don spearheaded fundraisers, many construction projects, and served on parish council. He also served as lay distributor and lector and taught CCD for 25 years, receiving the Diocesan Pius X Service Award.



Of all of Don’s accomplishments in his church and community, he took the most pride in his family. On May 12, 1979, he married Donna (Gemma) Nolfi and together they raised two daughters, Cara and Krista, in a home full of love, faith, and encouragement. Of all his titles, his favorite role was being “Papa” to his five beloved grandchildren. He was blessed to enjoy his time with them, whether it be at home, on vacation, or cheering them on at a sporting event.



Cherishing the memory of a devoted husband and father, are Donna, his wife; Cara and Don Picciano and their children Giovanna, Daniela, and Donny; and Krista and Matthew Beard and their children, Matthew and Dominic. He is also survived by his siblings, Celia Conti; and Frank Nolfi (Pam); sisters-in-law, Rita, Neva, and Rosalie Nolfi; and dozens of loving nieces and nephews, as well as members of the Gemma Family and countless valued friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Anthony, Peter, Fred, and Angela (Michael Verostko); and brother-in-law, Ralph Conti.



Friends and family may call from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, at the Cunningham-Becker Poland Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, Lowellville. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Don was a man of faith and loved his church. To honor his memory, contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, Lowellville, Ohio.



Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Donald M. Nolfi’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.