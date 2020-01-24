Donald M. Cavanaugh, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald M. Cavanaugh, 61, passed on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Donald was born September 29, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Donald and Florence (Timmins) Cavanaugh.

He was a 1976 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and received the nickname “Skin” by classmates, which continued throughout his entire life.

After graduation, he began working for Trumbull Industries, working his way up the ladder over the next 42 years, with his most recent position as inside sales representative.

An avid golfer, Don enjoyed golfing with his Thursday night Ball Busters Golf League and got a hole-in-one in 1990 on Hole 16 at Hubbard Golf Course. Some of his other favorite pastimes were riding his treasured Honda VTX 1300C motorcycle and taking walks in Yellow Creek Park. From a young age, he was a passionate local sports fan, supporting his hometown Struthers teams and cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He was a devoted and selfless husband, father and grandfather, always being a constant source of love and guidance. He was especially proud of his title of “Papa” and enjoyed attending his grandchildrens’ events. Don was also extremely intense and stubborn by nature, qualities he used over his two and half year journey fighting lung cancer.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 40 years, the former Lorraine M. DeVincent, whom he married September 29, 1979; children, Nicole (Bill) Spiker of Delaware, Donald V. (Jennifer) Cavanaugh of Poland, Amanda (Tom Batianis) Cavanaugh of Struthers, Vincent (Stephanie Hubert) Cavanaugh of Struthers and Celeste (Vincent) Dell’Arco of Struthers; sister, Cathy (Mike) Cope of Boardman; brother, Jack (Becky) Cavanaugh of Leetonia; nine grandchildren, Grace, Blake, Elliana, Daniel, Andrew, Delaney, Luca, Rowan and Athanasi; mother-in-law, Erma DeVincent of Poland and sister-in-law, Angela (Jeff) Davis of New Middletown.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his father-in-law and best friend, Vincent DeVincent and his sister-in-law, Cheryl DeVincent.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland with Fr. John Jerek officiating.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 26 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Monday, January 27 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

