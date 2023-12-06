YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Lambert, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

A lifelong resident of the Youngstown area born on July 13, 1947, the second son of the late Sol and Alta Lambert.

Don became an over-the-road truck driver with the CB handle of “Empty Pockets” and retired after 30 years.

Don was a proud card-carrying N.H.R.A. member and dearly loved attending live drag races (as he would say, “there’s nothing better than the smell of nitro fumes”) and hearing his favorite walker coonhound “Tara” run and tree in the woods. Don also enjoyed a good fruitcake, and visiting with his family and friends.

Don was a 32nd degree mason from the Argus Lodge #545 F&AM in Canfield, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, and several area lodges. Don also greatly enjoyed being a Shriners Grotto Clown known as “Doc” and was honored to perform in the Grotto Circus twice. Don was a baptized member of the Heritage Presbyterian Church on Matthews Road in Boardman.

He is survived by his children, Donald, Jr. (Donna) Lambert of Poland, Steven (Cindy) Lambert of Chesapeake, Virginia, Kay (Tim) Burr of Farmdale, and Andrew Miller of Woodburn, Indiana; seven grandchildren; two nephews; a great-niece; a great-grandson; his dog, Percy; and two cats, Rascal and Mac.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Lambert, and several well-loved four-legged friends.

A heartfelt thank you to Tina Pekarcik, Don’s dedicated caregiver since 2015, and ProMedical Hospice for their care and support.

Friends will be received from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, followed immediately by a combined funeral service and Masonic service beginning at 12:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest with his parents at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, Don requests contributions be made to your favorite organization in his memory.

